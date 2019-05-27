Video: Rainbows without rain as Grampian Pride paints Aberdeen’s streets with colour

Thousands turned out in rainbow colours to celebrate Aberdeen’s second ever Grampian Pride.

An estimated 6,000 people paraded down Union Street in a sea of colour with rainbow flags and colourful necklaces handed out to those lining the city’s main thoroughfare.

Last year’s inaugural event was described as an “emotional, historical day” and organisers said this year’s event was “amazing”.

Deejay Bullock, one of the organisers, said more than 4,000 people turned out at the Pride village, with 5,000 to 6,000 joining the parade.

He said: “It was amazing. The whole day went smoothly. Everyone enjoyed it, it was all fantastic.”

He added that dates for next year were already being looked at.

Drag queen Scarlet Diamonte, who performed at the Pride Village and originally hails from Tillydrone, said: “I think it’s a great celebration that everyone is equal and love is love.

“We’re in a world that is so negative just now so it’s lovely just to come out and have fun and try to unite as one.”

Scarlet was joined by her auntie, Mandy Simmons, from Danestone, who said she hoped the event would get “bigger and bigger”.

The 54-year-old said: “It just shows everyone as being themselves.”

And Hannah Buyers, 23, from Dyce, who performed alongside Scarlet, said: “Its just about everyone being allowed to be themselves.

“It doesn’t matter what your background is, we can all come together and be one. That’s beautiful to see.”

Nicola Ogilvie, 54, and Pauline Fraser, 51, both from Bridge of Don, attended Saturday’s event.

Nicola said: “It’s amazing and a really good coming together of everyone.

“It’s about acceptance and live and let live.”

And Pauline added: “It’s a fantastic, vibrant event and a bringing together of everyone.

“It shows as a city we can pull something like this off.”

Jacob Campbell, a 22-year-old student in the city, said it was nice to see so many different groups represented at the event.

He added: “It certainly brings a bit of colour to the city.”

Others joined Grampian Pride from further afield, including Miss Transgender UK Aria Welsh, who travelled from Perth for the day and took part in the parade.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s been amazing for the city. It was an electric atmosphere when we were coming up on the float.”

She was joined by 23-year-old Scottish drag queen Scarlet Skylar Rae who said the event was beginning to rival other more established Pride festivals in cities such as Edinburgh.

Meanwhile, Guy Ingerson, co-convener of Aberdeen Greens who took part in the parade, said: “It’s fantastic to see the city celebrating our diversity.

“It’s important to show that Aberdeen is a really welcoming city.”

And North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said there was a “fantastic atmosphere” across the city centre.

He added: “There was a very colourful, lively and enthusiastic crowd who made their way down the length of Union Street.

“It’s become a fixed part of the Aberdeen cultural scene and a real celebration of diversity and equality in the city.”

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine, said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to see and seems to be growing every year. It’s just wonderful to see everybody dressed up in rainbow colours and all sorts of outfits.

“It’s great to see so many companies coming out to show that Aberdeen really is a welcoming city for everyone, and in this hard time, it’s great to see such tolerance and welcoming of everybody regardless of their gender or race.”

Robert Gordon University (RGU) took part in Grampian Pride’s parade for the first time. Students, staff, alumni and friends of the university all took part in the march, and leading them was an RGU float, which was donated by Colin Lawson of Transport Ltd.