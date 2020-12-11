Rainbow Robin created to spread festive cheer in Aberdeen

A new Rainbow Robin character has been created by Aberdeen City Council to spread festive cheer around the city.

The character was designed by artist Gabi Reith of Small Stories, with a colouring page created that can be cut out and displayed in windows – similar to the rainbows for the NHS during lockdown.

A Facebook page has also been set up where there will be activities, videos and challenges posted throughout the 12 days of Christmas.

More than 300 packs of craft materials will also be sent out to families who are supported by Aberdeen City Council’s family learning service, and to those who receive support from CFine, to ensure they can take part in the initiative.

The Rainbow Robin has also been shared with schools and nurseries as well as sheltered housing and care homes so people of all ages can take part.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “The Rainbow Robin project will be a great source of activities for families in the city and beyond and will be great fun for people of all ages to take part in.

“Parents and carers will be able to access direct support by taking part and interacting with the Facebook page. While most city council services will be closed for the festive period, this could be a lifeline which can be accessed simply by sending a message.

“I’d recommended everyone to take part by printing or drawing a Rainbow Robin for their window to spread some festive cheer and follow the Facebook page.”

The Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/RainbowRobinAbdn/