Rainbow pins funds helping north-east sheltered housing residents

A north-east woman is helping sheltered housing residents from her rainbow badge profits.

Angie Black, from Stuartfield, has been making rainbow badges and the profits are being used to buy essentials for Crichie Court residents in the Buchan village.

Mrs Black said: “I was so proud of all the kids in the village who I know very well through working for the school.

“It was so lovely to see all the rainbows they’ve made hung in their windows. I felt compelled to make these badges for them in return for a small donation so that we could also give to the residents at Crichie Court.”

Mrs Black said she’ll continue making the badges “for as long as people want them” and she feels she is helping.

She said: “I’ve even provided badges to some NHS frontline workers so I feel I am making a difference, albeit a small one.”