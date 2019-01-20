Rainbow lanyards to help promote equal rights

Staff from a north-east social enterprise are to be given rainbow lanyards to promote equal rights and safety.

Scarf, based on Cotton Street, Aberdeen, has introduced the lanyards so its workers have the option to wear it instead of their traditional company lanyard if they wish to show support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transexual (LGBT) community.

Scarf chief executive Thane Lawrie said: “We want everyone who walks through our door to feel they are in a safe space regardless of their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, financial situation, religion… and that everyone feels free to be themselves.

“I hope seeing our staff wearing these lanyards will highlight Scarf as a place free of discrimination.”

Rainbow lanyards have been introduced by a number of high-profile organisations across a range of sectors including the NHS, the police and universities as well as a range of businesses to promote inclusivity in the workplace.

Scarf was founded in 1985 with the aim of tackling fuel poverty in particular areas of Aberdeen and has grown to a team of almost 65 staff across two offices in Aberdeen and Dundee in the past 34 years.