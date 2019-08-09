Rain, thunderstorm and flood alerts issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Heavy rain is set to hit the north-east today and more thunderstorms are forecast for the weekend, according to the Met Office.

The rain warning came into force at midnight and will be in effect until 11.59pm.

And a thunderstorm warning between midnight on Saturday and 6am on Sunday.

A flood alert has also been issued for the north-east.

A statement from SEPA said: “A band of heavy, persistent rain will push northward through Friday. This may lead to localised flooding from surface water and smaller rivers.

“Built up areas and the transport network are at greater risk where possible impacts could include: flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel throughout the day.

“Heavy and thundery showers are likely to develop in the area throughout Saturday although not all places within the alert area will see them.

“Where these do occur this may lead to further localised flooding from surface water and smaller rivers. Built up areas and the transport network are at greater risk where possible impacts could include: flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.”

A statement on Met Office website said: “A band of heavy rain, with the possibility of some very heavy bursts, will move northwards during Thursday night and Friday.

“Within this band 10-15 mm is widely expected, however some places could see as much as 30 mm in just a few hours. Some parts of northern and eastern Scotland may see 40-60mm of rain during this period.

“Heavy, and occasionally thundery showers, are expected to develop through Saturday, lasting into the first part of Sunday.

“While many areas will miss the worst of these thundery showers, a few spots could see 15-25 mm within an hour and 30-40 mm within 3 hours. These heavy showers will tend to ease late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter