Rain set to continue as north-east roads flood and supermarket forced to shut

Roads across Aberdeen are flooded with a supermarket forced to close due to the weather

Staff members at Lidl on Hutcheon Street were seen telling customers the store was closed.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain said: “Following heavy rainfall, our store is temporarily closed whilst our teams work hard to carry out remedial works.

“We hope to get the store re-opened as soon as possible, and apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

A show at the Lemon Tree tonight has also been cancelled due to “torrential rain enthusiastically making its way through the roof and onto the stage”.

TONIGHT’S SHOW AT THE LEMON TREE IN ABERDEEN HAS BEEN CANCELLED. i’m really sorry to tell you so late but we’re here for load in and the torrential rain is enthusiastically making its way through the roof and onto the stage. contact @APAWhatsOn for refunds. 😢 pic.twitter.com/Kw5yBPhSi6 — Broken Chanter (@BrokenChanter) October 18, 2019

Roads in the city centre are also slow-moving at the moment due to the weather conditions, with Argyll Place, near it’s junction with Westburn Road particularly bad.

And in Dyce, Pitmedden Road is described as being “under water”.

Anderson Drive, near the junction with the Lang Stracht is reportedly down to one lane northbound due to flooding.

Esslemont Avenue is also said to be flooded.

Heavy rain is also reportedly causing issues on the A96, near Inverurie, with surface water causing slowing traffic.

Police Scotland are warning motorists of the risk of surface water and flooding in the region.

In particular the A90 at Fraserburgh, and stretches of North Deeside Road are particularly affected.

Risk of surface water and flooding in #aberdeen and #aberdeenshire due to heavy and persistent rain. North Deeside Road and #A90 at #Fraserburgh particularly affected. Please keep safe on the roads and drive to the conditions. — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 18, 2019

UPDATE: 3.50pm – there is a lot of standing water on the #A93 at #Cults which is largely impassable. Motorists are asked to use an alternative route and take care.https://t.co/biS6cOxQ5v pic.twitter.com/Jhcu6kX7J6 — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) October 18, 2019

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that crews had been called out to assist with flooding at Carden Place at around 4.15pm.

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed they have teams out across the city checking hotspots “including gullies and hakes”.

Digital signs on all major routes in the area have also been activated to warn motorists of the issues.

A Met Office weather warning for heavy rain is in place for the city until 11.59pm

A Met Office spokesman said: “It’s pretty heavy rain in Aberdeen. There’s a little bit more to come this evening. We’ve got a warning out for eastern Scotland, until midnight.

“Some places can see up to 50 mm, or a couple of inches of rain.

“There could be some response from the rivers, and some difficult travelling conditions.

“By the time most people are up tomorrow it should be a little bit brighter.”

And SEPA has issued a flood alert this afternoon due to the “heavy and persistent rain” forecast for the region.