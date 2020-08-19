Railway stations across Scotland fall silent in memory of Stonehaven train crash victims

Aberdeen Railway Station fell silent this morning to honour the three people who lost their lives in the Stonehaven train crash.

A minute’s silence was observed across all stations in Scotland and the UK at 9.43am – the time the incident was reported on Wednesday last week – to mark the passing of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury.

Many stations elsewhere in Britain, including those of Abellio-owned operators and Network Rail managed stations, also fell silent.

Alex Hynes was joined by the families of Brett McCullough, Donald Dinnie, and Christopher Stuchbury, representatives from the emergency services, ASLEF and RMT trade unions, Transport Scotland and local elected representatives at a memorial service at Aberdeen station.

A wreath was laid to remember those who lost their lives.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, said: “Today is a very sombre day for Scotland’s Railway.

“We will mourn the passing of Brett, Donald, Christopher, and the tragic events of last week for a long time to come.

“Our hearts remain broken, but together with our railway family, the local community, and people across the country, we will support their family, friends, and one another through this terrible time.”

NHS Grampian has confirmed all patients have now been discharged from hospital who were affected in the crash.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie said: “Brett, Donald and Christopher set out from their homes last Wednesday, not knowing they would never see their families again.

“Today, we reflect on the loss felt by their families, the railway family, and communities across Scotland, and acknowledge the tragedy of an event that never should have happened.

“We also recognise the extraordinary service of all those involved in the aftermath of the accident.

“This is a time for mourning, for remembering and for supporting.”