North-east railway museum in talks to expand

A north-east museum could be expanded in the future as it gets ready to host an open weekend.

Maud Railway Museum will open this Saturday and Sunday and includes a large display of items including photographs from the former Buchan railway lines.

It is also home to a fully-restored railway carriage used to carry convicts from Peterhead Prison to the quarries at Stirlinghill.

However, museum staff are in discussions with Aberdeenshire Council to improve the facility with more volunteers needed.

A spokesman said: “Currently plans are being drawn up to enlarge and improve the museum and surrounding railway infrastructure and negotiations are under way with Aberdeenshire Council to take over a second unit in the old station to allow expansion of facilities and displays.

“The trustees are seeking to recruit new members and volunteers to become involved in the planning and implementation of ideas and plans.

“They will assist in looking after the museum and its visitors and help with the many ongoing tasks including upgrading exhibits and promoting the museum.”

Anyone looking for more information can contact info@friendsofmaud.org.uk