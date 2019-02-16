Rail work to close road in Aberdeen city centre

An Aberdeen road will close for two nights next month.

South College Street will have two separate closures between March 6-8.

Drivers will be unable to use the route between its junctions with Riverside Drive and the Queen Elizabeth Bridge.

This is to allow work to take place on the rail bridge beside the road.

The first closure will take place from 10pm on March 6, and finish at 6am the following day.

It will then be shut again from 10pm on March 7 until 6am the next morning.

A diversion will be in place via Great Southern Road.

Fraser Bell, head of legal and democratic services at Aberdeen City Council, said: “Access to properties will be maintained but no through traffic will be possible.

“The measure is necessary to protect the public during rail bridge refurbishment works.”