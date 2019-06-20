Rail travellers facing delays after signalling fault near Aberdeen

Train passengers were faced with delays after a signalling fault near Aberdeen.

ScotRail said the issue caused delays for travellers between the Granite City and Glasgow, Edinburgh and Montrose.

The signalling fault was reported to the train operator at around 11pm yesterday.

Engineers were sent to fix the issue with disruptions expected to last until 10am today.

A ScotRail spokeswoman said: “We have got engineers on site and they are doing what they can to fix the fault, but unfortunately we have had to reduce the number of services through the area.

“This means the Aberdeen to Montrose local service will be suspended.

“Aberdeen to Edinburgh services and to Queen Street are subject to delays.”