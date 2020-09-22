Rail services between Aberdeen and Stonehaven cancelled due to broken down train

Rail services between Aberdeen and Stonehaven have been cancelled due to a broken down train.

Commuters between the two stations can expect disruption for at least the next hour as engineers attempt to fix the problem.

The broken-down train is stuck at Portlethen, with staff currently on-site fault-finding.

NEW: We have a broken down train at Portlethen, between Stonehaven-Aberdeen. We have staff on site fault finding, we'll keep you updated. Please keep an eye on our app and JourneyCheck to keep up to date with your journey, as services on this route will be affected. pic.twitter.com/nma4P3MUfX — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 22, 2020

A rail replacement bus service running between Aberdeen and Dundee will now call at Portlethen and Stonehaven.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “A broken down train between Stonehaven and Aberdeen means that trains are currently unable to run between these stations.

“This is expected to continue until 7.30pm.

“Please keep an eye on our app and JourneyCheck to keep up to date with your journey, as services on this route will be affected.”