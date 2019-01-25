Rail problem causes disruption to north-east services

Trains in the north-east have ground to a halt after a fault.

A train problem at Keith has been blamed for disrupting the services between Inverness and Aberdeen.

Passengers have been forced onto replacement buses, or to jump onto another train that will take them to the Granite City.

As a result, passengers on the 3.37pm train between Inverness and Aberdeen will arrive at their destination 45 minutes late.

The disruption is expected to be felt until 7.30pm.

Train firm Scotrail apologised to customers and reminded them of its delay repayment scheme via a message on its website.