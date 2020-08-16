Rail network to hold silence in memory of north-east crash victims

Railway stations across Scotland will fall silent on Wednesday to remember the victim’s of last week’s fatal derailment.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died when the Aberdeen-Glasgow Queen Street service hit a landslip near Stonehaven last Wednesday.

To mark one week since the tragic incident, a minute’s silence will be held on Wednesday at 9.43am – the moment the alarm was raised.

The event is being organised by ScotRail, supported by parent company Abellio and Network Rail.

ScotRail’s managing director Alex Hynes said: “Our hearts remain broken and will do for a long time.

“We hope that by coming together as a railway family, along with the local community and people across the country, we can support one another through this horrendous time.”