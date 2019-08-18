Rail museum group thanks public following appeal

Trustees of a museum group have thanked members of the public for the response received to a public appeal.

The Friends of Maud Railway Museum had been hoping to find a haulage firm to transport two track panels from Crewe to the north-east to upgrade the area around the museum.

Network Rail was approached due to ongoing work at Inverurie and the firm offered to donate the equipment to the group.

Following the appeal, north-east haulier ARR Craib Transport Limited put itself forward to transport the goods.

A statement from the Friends group said: “The trustees are most grateful for the firm’s helpful response to our appeal.”