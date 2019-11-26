Rail line reopens after after engineers repair sinkhole under track

A rail line has reopened this morning after repairs took place to fix a sinkhole underneath the track.

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh had to be cancelled yesterday after the hole, which was a metre deep, opened on the East Coast Main Line southbound close to Leuchars in Fife.

The issue affected services from around 8.40am and continued throughout the day, with services from Aberdeen terminating at Dundee.

We’ve completed repairs to the track at #Leuchars, and the line will open as planned this morning. Thanks for your patience! @LNER @CrossCountryUK @ScotRail @CalSleeper — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) November 26, 2019

Passengers were then taken onwards to the capital by shuttle bus.

Around three tonnes of material was needed to restore the track-bed to the required level before the rails were re-aligned. A ScotRail spokesman said: “We’re sorry to our customers who have experienced disruption to their journey.

“Engineers are working as quickly as possible to repair the sinkhole and get services back to normal.

“Anyone delayed 30 minutes or more can claim money back through the Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”

