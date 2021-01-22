Rail line between Montrose and Stonehaven to remain shut until February 7 at least

The rail line between Stonehaven and Montrose will be closed until at least February 7.

The route has been shut since last Friday after a section of the rail bridge collapsed near Carmont and approximately one mile away from the scene of last summer’s fatal train derailment.

Now, Network Rail has confirmed that the line will remain closed for at least the next two weeks, and possibly longer.

Engineers have been on site since the incident, surveying the bridge and coming up with a plan to fix it.

However, due to the rural area, height (15m), and exposed location, repairs will be complex for the rail operator.

Replacement buses have been put on between the two towns to help commuters who are making essential journeys.

A statement from Network Rail confirmed that they were working on getting the line back up and running as soon as “quickly” as they can.

It said: “So far, we’ve completed extensive surveys and site inspections, including removing the southbound track and its supporting stone.

“We’re carrying out extensive checks on the northbound side too in the coming days.

“This will help us confirm the full extent of the repairs needed and set timescales for reopening the bridge for customers.

“We’re working closely with our passenger and freight operators and have confirmed with them that the line will remain closed until at least February 7.

“We’ll reopen the railway between Stonehaven and Montrose as quickly as we can and will be able to give a further update on timescales later next week.”