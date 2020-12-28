Rail firm extends deadline for north-east students to use discounted train tickets

Scotrail is extending a deadline for students who used a discount travel scheme to make their return to the north-east.

The railway company allowed students half-price travel on any off-peak ScotRail service until Christmas Eve.

But now the deadline to make the return journey has been extended from January 23 to February 19 to take into account the staggered return of students.

Aberdeen and Robert Gordon universities, as well as others across the country, decided to stagger the return of undergraduates over at least six weeks, in a package of measure to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

The off-peak half price offer will be a flexible, open-return ticket valid for eight weeks after purchase, which will allow most students to return to their studies in January and February after recording another negative coronavirus test. The discount will be available on both off-peak day return and off-peak return tickets.

Students who purchased the discounted tickets up until December 24 will have until February 19 to use the return portion of the journey, even if the ticket shows an earlier ‘valid to’ date.

Lesley Kane, ScotRail commercial director, said: “Students have been told to stagger their return to university after the Christmas and New Year break, and we wanted to help them make their plans for that by extending our half-price offer.

“We’re sure it will be very popular amongst students who are understandably worried about the impact coronavirus will have on their studies.”