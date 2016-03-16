New rail services will increase the number of stops and seats on trains running in the North-east.

Transport Minister Derek Mackay has announced a “rail revolution”, with 200 new services and 20,000 more seats per day across Scotland.

Improvements include an hourly service through the city between Inverurie and Montrose, stopping at all stations.

Extra trains on this route will create a half-hourly service between Aberdeen and Inverurie.

There will be extra morning and late evening services to Elgin, Keith, Huntly and Insch.

For those needing to travel further afield, an hourly high-speed service will begin from Aberdeen to both Edinburgh and Glasgow, some of which will be extended through to Inverness.

The region will benefit most from the improvements in 2018.