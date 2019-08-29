Raft of changes to controversial Trump golf homes plan

A raft of changes have been made to controversial proposals to build more than 500 homes at the site of Donald Trump’s north-east golf course.

The updated plans will be discussed by councillors next week, however planning officers say the economic benefits of the development have “considerable merit”.

The application was due to be considered earlier this year by the full Aberdeenshire Council but this was delayed after new information was submitted by Trump International Golf Links.

The US firm wants to build 550 homes near Balmedie, 500 of which would be residential and the other 50 leisure and resort units.

Since councillors last discussed proposals in March, 19 new documents have been submitted to the local authority.

These include an amended tree survey report, an updated flood risk assessment and outdoor access management plan.

If approved, the Menie site would be developed in eight phases. Full planning permission is also being sought to parts of phase one, known as 1A and 1B.

This includes nearly 80 homes plus a 34-bedroom hotel, six retail units, a gym, fitness centre and town hall.

More than 2,900 objections were submitted to the local authority.

Statutory consultees Sepa and Aberdeenshire Council’s transportation department also objected to the plans but these have since been withdrawn.

The new planners’ report into the development says: “It is acknowledged that the developer has now addressed many of the outstanding holding objections from consultees through the submission of new and updated information.

“The planning service considers the potential economic benefits of the proposed development to have considerable merit.”

In the new plans, office accommodation and 27 workers’ studios have been replaced with a 34-bedroom hotel north of MacLeod House.

The number of homes in the first phase has also decreased to reduce the number of trees removed from north of the site.

In March, councillors on the Formartine area committee raised a number of questions and concerns relating to access roads, transport planning policy and the protection of trees and local services.

A motion by Councillor Paul Johnston in March to recommend the council reject the application did not receive a seconder to put it to the vote.

The area committee will be asked on Tuesday to provide a view on the development before full council makes a final decision at a later date.