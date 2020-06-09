Raffle raises more than £10,000 for Grampian Women’s Aid

A fundraising raffle has raised more than £10,000 for Grampian Women’s Aid.

The Indie Relief Raffle saw four designers come together to raise funds for the organisation due to the expected rise in domestic abuse cases during lockdown.

Rachel Robertson of Hackley, Fiona Hall of Camban Studio, Helen Greensmith of Helen Ruth Scarves, and Mhairi Allan of Paper Houses Designs, worked together to compile 46 prizes for the prize draw.

They came from 61 independent businesses from across Aberdeenshire, including the Fife Arms in Braemar.

The final total raised was £10,272 when the raffle closed, and prize winners have now been drawn and contacted.

The group want to thank everyone who participated through prize donations, buying tickets or spreading word of the raffle.

Aileen Forbes, manager for Grampian Women’s Aid said: “This is an incredible amount of money raised and will really make a difference to the women, children and young people that we support during these challenging times.

“Even prior to the pandemic, home was not a safe place for women, children and young people experiencing domestic abuse.

“Women already faced complex decisions and a wide range of barriers preventing their ability to safely escape an abusive partner.

“During the Covid-19 lockdown, when mobility is constrained, and vulnerabilities increase, challenges facing women in accessing support and escaping abusive partners have increased.

“Grampian Women’s Aid are still here for these women, children and young people, our commitment remains unchanged.

“This pandemic means adapting our ways of working – including providing our service over the phone, online, by text or by email.”

Alison Hay, fundraising and development lead, added: “I recognise that charities like ours are asking the public for support when they themselves are experiencing their own personal challenges.

“We very much appreciate the generosity of both the public and the businesses involved in this raffle. Thank you.”

Although the raffle is now closed, you can still donate and support the charity through their website at www.grampian-womens-aid.com/

Women seeking support during this time should still reach out to Grampian Women’s Aid by calling 01224 593381 or emailing info@grampian-womens-aid.com.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day