Raffle in memory of tragic Corey Liversedge and Eilidh MacLeod hits £70,000

An artist is gearing up to do a huge live raffle draw in her driveway – after raising nearly £75,000 in honour of two teenagers.

Hope Blamire hosts a charity raffle every December, but this year’s event has captured the hearts of thousands of people keen to pay tribute to Corey Liversedge and Eilidh MacLeod.

Sixteen-year-old Corey, a competitive swimmer and an outdoors fan from Deeside, died in October after struggling with lockdown.

Barra teenager Eilidh, meanwhile, died in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

Proud Scot Mrs Blamire decided this year’s raffle would be in their honour, nominating young people suicide prevention charity Papyrus UK and the Eilidh MacLeod Trust to benefit.

And with a huge array of more than 60 prizes on offer – with more being added daily – supporters have been quick to snap up tickets, priced £2 each.

There are several trips to the west coast and the islands – which Mrs Blamire loves to paint – up for grabs, along with jewellery, art work, crafts and food and drink offers.

One of the star prizes is a trip to Harris as well as a huge Ceilidh Bottle made by Mrs Blamire’s husband, Rupert, which will be filled by seven litres of gin donated by the Isle of Harris Distillery.

Normally the draw is held inside at Mrs Blamire’s home, but to Covid restrictions it will take place in her driveway and be broadcast, as usual, on Facebook Live.

The artist is promising fans quite the party – and is already busy planning what festive outfits she and her family will don for the event, which takes place at 9pm on Sunday.