RAF typhoons scrambled to intercept Russian aircraft over North Sea

Typhoons based at RAF Lossiemouth were scrambled today to intercept Russian aircraft flying over the North Sea.

According to Mil Radar, an air force and navy monitoring Twitter account, the jets were scrambled around 8.15am in response to two Tupolev Tu-142 Bear F aircraft reported in the area.

1245z: RAF QRA Typhoons ZK435 (4CF07) & ZK424 (4CF06) RTB Lossiemouth — Mil Radar (@MIL_Radar) March 29, 2021

The Lossiemouth based jets were also joined by colleagues from Brize Norton and from the air force of Belgium.

It is believed the persuing aircraft are shadowing the Russian aircraft whilst they fly above the North Sea.

Today 2 @BeAirForce #F16 were scrambled by the @Kon_Luchtmacht to investigate the presence of 2 RU Tupolev Tu-142 Bear F above the North Sea. The timely arrival of our jets allowed a defensive posture, as the Bears didn’t enter the NLD responsibility zone of the NATO airspace. pic.twitter.com/jFHTYTMRpy — Belgian Air Force🇧🇪 (@BeAirForce) March 29, 2021

A statement from the Belgian Air Force said: “Today two @BeAirForce

#F16 were scrambled by the @Kon_Luchtmacht to investigate the presence of two RU Tupolev Tu-142 Bear F above the North Sea.

“The timely arrival of our jets allowed a defensive posture, as the bears didn’t enter the NLD responsibility zone of the NATO airspace.”

The Tupolev Tu-142 Bear F is a Soviet/Russian maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

RAF Lossiemouth has been contacted for comment.