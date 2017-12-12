RAF regiment returns from training mission to help Nigerian troops

Troops from a North-east air base have returned from a six-week mission training soldiers in Nigeria.

Personnel from RAF Lossiemouth’s Number 5 Force Protection Wing have spent almost two months mentoring the 370 Nigerian Air Force Regimenva in Kaduna.

The programme culminated in a three-day exercise at a live airfield which saw the recruits tested to the limits.

Working as part of the British Military Advisory and Training Team (BMATT), RAF Lossiemouth’s role focused on assisting Nigerian soldiers to counter the threat they face from Islamic extremism within their own borders.

The training comes on the back of a five-year British Government programme designed to help RAF Airfield Defence specialists pass on their knowledge and experience.

RAF Lossiemouth’s station commander Group Captain Jim Walls DSO said: “The RAF Regiment provide vital, enabling force protection.

Passing on the wealth of experience they have gained over many years in high-threat global operations will vastly improve the Nigerian Air Force Regiment’s ability to defend its assets.”