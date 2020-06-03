RAF planes set to fly over Aberdeen today

RAF planes may be spotted in the Aberdeen skies today taking part in training exercises.
A400M Atlas aircraft from RAF Brize Norton will be operating in the vicinity of Aberdeen and Prestwick for essential training.
They may be seen this afternoon or evening flying high over the city.
A statement from RAF Brize Norton said: “These are necessary, routine, flights and not connected with RAF support to the UK’s fight against coronavirus.”
