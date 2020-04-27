RAF plane lands at Aberdeen International Airport as part of training exercise

An RAF plane has been spotted in the skies above the north-east.

The Boeing C17 Globemaster landed at Aberdeen International Airport as part of a training exercise which has taken the aircraft all across the UK.

It has also made an appearance at Leeds, Liverpool and Prestwick Airports throughout the day.

A RAF spokesman said: “The C17 Globemaster aircraft from RAF Brize Norton has been operating across the UK as part of a national training sortie that includes Aberdeen International Airport.”

Sky-spotters across the north-east have reported seeing the plane circling the skies above.

The Globemaster is usually used to transport cargo across the world.