RAF Lossiemouth reopens following £75 million refurbishment of base’s runways

RAF Lossiemouth has reopened to aircraft following a £75million refurbishment project of the base’s runways.

The Moray base provides British defence operators with an ideal landing and taking off spot to combat and address threats to UK and Nato airspace.

The runways were previously constructed to cope with the demands of Tornadoes and Typhoons, however, the recent work, which entailed stripping and resurfacing, will allow larger aircraft to land at the site.

The RAF base will serve as home to a squad of nine P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes alongside Typhoons.

The first of the new aircraft is due to arrive at the Moray base later today.

The completion of the refurbishment works is also allowing the Typhoon jets to return to RAF Lossiemouth after temporarily relocating to RAF Leuchars in Fife while work was carried out.

The Ministry of Defence previously described work at the Moray base as vital to national defence when questioned why the project continued during the lockdown phase.