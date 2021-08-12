RAF Lossiemouth: New £9million fire station to allow crews to get across base in just two minutes

Construction has begun on a new £9million fire station at RAF Lossiemouth to improve safety at the base.

The facility will allow specialist rescue crews to reach any part of the airfield within just two minutes.

The investment includes new Oshkosh Striker vehicles, which came into service at the Moray base this month.

The advanced rescue vehicles have the ability to pierce aircraft with a giant spike in an emergency.

It means firefighters can be given direct access to any internal fire to combat flames or toxic fumes while speeding up the rescue of those onboard.

Group Captain Peter Becket, RAF Lossiemouth’s development programme project director, said: “This new capability is being delivered partly as a lifecycle replacement for the current fire section building but also to provide the increased levels of emergency cover required in support of the introduction of both the P-8 Poseidon and E7 Wedgetail aircraft.

“The new building will provide much enhanced working accommodation for our personnel as well as having the capacity and required services to support our new fleet of vehicles.”

It is expected that construction on the new facility will be completed in autumn next year.

Fire station part of £360million project

The new crash, fire and rescue station is part of the £360million RAF Lossiemouth development programme.

The project was initiated after the Ministry of Defence announced the fleet of new P-8 Poseidon aircraft would be based in the north-east.

In the last 18 months the runways have been resurfaced and a facility to accommodate the new Typhoon squadron is already underway.

There are also plans to build a new air traffic control tower and improve drainage on the base.

Meanwhile, construction is also due to begin shortly on 320 new single-living accommodation spaces as well as a gym upgrade.