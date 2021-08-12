Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
RAF Lossiemouth: New £9million fire station to allow crews to get across base in just two minutes

By David Mackay
12/08/2021, 4:03 pm Updated: 12/08/2021, 5:21 pm
A new Oshkosh Striker vehicle in action at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth
Construction has begun on a new £9million fire station at RAF Lossiemouth to improve safety at the base.

The facility will allow specialist rescue crews to reach any part of the airfield within just two minutes.

The investment includes new Oshkosh Striker vehicles, which came into service at the Moray base this month.

The advanced rescue vehicles have the ability to pierce aircraft with a giant spike in an emergency.

An artist’s impression of the new fire station. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth

It means firefighters can be given direct access to any internal fire to combat flames or toxic fumes while speeding up the rescue of those onboard.

Group Captain Peter Becket, RAF Lossiemouth’s development programme project director, said: “This new capability is being delivered partly as a lifecycle replacement for the current fire section building but also to provide the increased levels of emergency cover required in support of the introduction of both the P-8 Poseidon and E7 Wedgetail aircraft.

“The new building will provide much enhanced working accommodation for our personnel as well as having the capacity and required services to support our new fleet of vehicles.”

It is expected that construction on the new facility will be completed in autumn next year.

A ceremony was held to mark construction beginning on the fire station project. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth

Fire station part of £360million project

The new crash, fire and rescue station is part of the £360million RAF Lossiemouth development programme.

The project was initiated after the Ministry of Defence announced the fleet of new P-8 Poseidon aircraft would be based in the north-east.

In the last 18 months the runways have been resurfaced and a facility to accommodate the new Typhoon squadron is already underway.

There are also plans to build a new air traffic control tower and improve drainage on the base.

Meanwhile, construction is also due to begin shortly on 320 new single-living accommodation spaces as well as a gym upgrade.