RAF Lossiemouth jets scrambled to track ‘unidentified’ aircraft

By David Mackay
06/08/2021, 4:52 pm Updated: 06/08/2021, 5:25 pm
Typhoons at RAF Lossiemouth are always ready to respond to potential threats approaching the UK. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Jets have been scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth in response to unidentified aircraft approaching the UK.

Typhoon fighters took off from the Moray base in response to the potential threat.

It is understood the jets were off the ground shortly after 11.30am.

The planes remain in the air while the mystery aircraft are monitored.

A RAF spokesman said: “Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth were scrambled today against unidentified aircraft approaching the UK area of interest.

“We will not be offering additional detail until the mission is complete.”

What is Quick Reaction Alert?

The Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) operation is one of the most critical run from RAF Lossiemouth.

It requires Typhoon jets and crews to constantly be ready to respond to potential threats approaching the northern part of the UK.

Personnel at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire perform QRA missions in the south.

Typhoon jets at RAF Lossiemouth respond to potential threats approaching the UK. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

There were 14 scrambles from RAF Lossiemouth in 2020.

The operation regularly involves jets being called to respond to Russian aircraft approaching the UK.

However, the RAF responds to any unknown aircraft in the country’s area of interest.

In 2020, 11 of the 14 scrambles were in response to Russian aircraft.