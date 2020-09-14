RAF Lossiemouth jets launched for second time in just three days to respond to Russian intruders

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth have been scrambled for the second time in just three days to respond to Russian intruders.

The jets, which are currently operating from Leuchars in Fife, were launched on the quick reaction alert (QRA) mission this morning.

Two supersonic bombers were initially identified by Norwegian crews, who were the first to be tasked to intercept.

The RAF jets were then scrambled as the Russians continued to fly south towards the UK’s airspace.

The Voyager aircraft, which has recently been decorated in a distinctive Union Jack livery, was also launched to provide air-to-air refuelling support and held position south of Shetland.

The bombers turned north away from the UK as the Typhoons approached.

Air Vice-Marshal Ian Duguid said: “We continue to work closely with all of our Nato allies to defend our nations and to deter potential aggressors.

“There is remarkable symmetry as we stand on the eve of Battle of Britain Day, knowing the RAF has scrambled once more.

“It’s been another successful display of cooperation at every level of the RAF and with Nato.”

The QRA operation has been temporarily relocated from RAF Lossiemouth to Leuchars while the Moray base’s runways are resurfaced.