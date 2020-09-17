RAF Lossiemouth jets intercept Russian planes for third time in six days

RAF Lossiemouth launched its Typhoon jets for the third time in just six days after Russian aircraft were spotted flying over the North Sea.

The jets were last launched from their current base at Leuchars in Fife on Monday, when two supersonic Russian bombers were identified heading in the direction of UK airspace.

This time, two Tu-142 Bear F Anti-Submarine Warfare and Maritime Patrol aircraft were intercepted, with the RAF Typhoons shadowing them and closely following their movements until they had left the area of interest.

The Typhoons were assisted by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton which provided air to air refuelling for the Typhoons, and a NATO E-3A Sentry Airborne Early Warning that was re-tasked while taking part in a training mission.

Fast jets from other NATO countries, including France, Denmark and Norway, also launched their Quick Reaction Alert assets to assist in monitoring the Russian Tu-142s.

Air Officer Commanding 11 Group, Air Vice-Marshal Ian Duguid, said: “For the third time inside a week, the RAF has scrambled to defend the interests of the UK and NATO.

“It’s a sign of our continued resolve to work effectively with our NATO partners at all times and demonstrates the efficiency and resilience of our personnel, aircraft and systems.

“The whole process has its roots in the Battle of Britain system perfected by Air Chief Marshal, Lord Dowding in 1940. 80 years on, it remains as relevant as ever.”