RAF Lossiemouth jets intercept Russian bombers near Shetland

RAF Lossiemouth jets were scrambled to intercept Russian bombers off the coast of Scotland yesterday.

The Typhoons shadowed two Tupulev 160 bombers as they flew out of the Arctic circle towards UK sovereign waters.

They were heading towards the Queen Elizabeth Navy vessel, which is currently based near Shetland undertaking the Joint Warrior Exercise.

The Russian bombers, also known as Blackjacks, were described as a “hazard to other aviation” by a RAF source as they were not talking to air traffic control or broadcasting their locations.