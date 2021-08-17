Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
RAF Lossiemouth jets in Romania scramble to intercept Russian fighters

By Lauren Robertson
17/08/2021, 6:08 pm Updated: 17/08/2021, 6:10 pm
RAF Lossiemouth jets in Romania.
RAF Lossiemouth jets in Romania came together to intercept a Russian fighter in International Airspace as part of an air policing mission.

A Russian aircraft was detected in the air over the Black Sea on August 17, heading towards Romanian territorial airspace.

It had not filed a flight plan nor was it speaking to Romanian air traffic control.

This meant it was considered a flight safety hazard to all air users.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth based near Constanta in Romania were called in to carry out a visual identification of the aircraft.

RAF Lossiemouth jets in Romania.

Flight Lieutenant Jack, who was involved in the response, said: “When the unidentified, though suspected Russian aircraft entered the Romanian FIR we were scrambled to carry out a visual identification.

“We were airborne within minutes and heading towards the track; it wasn’t long before we intercepted the aircraft and identified it as a Russian SU-24 Fencer.

“It had flown no closer than 20 miles from the Romanian coast before we intercepted it. We shadowed it until it left the FIR heading North East. We then resumed our combat air patrol mission and returned to base.”

Why are jets from RAF Lossiemouth in Romania?

The RAF Lossiemouth jets are currently in Romania as part of NATO’s enhanced air policing mission. 

This mission involves jets from bases across the UK coming together to help Eastern European personnel protect their airspace.

RAF Lossiemouth jets in Romania.

Wing Commander Stephen Lamping, operating out of the Romanian air base, said: “Every time we scramble to intercept unidentified aircraft in support of the enhanced air policing mission we are demonstrating our steadfast commitment to Nato by helping to secure Nato airspace in the Black Sea region and reassure our Romanian allies.”