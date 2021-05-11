RAF Lossiemouth has confirmed it currently has a “small number” of Covid cases among the workforce.

The military base is located in Moray where there has been a surge of coronavirus numbers in recent weeks.

Cases have predominantly been reported in the region in Elgin, where many personnel live, but also in Lossiemouth and nearby communities including Keith and Buckie.

Testing at RAF Lossiemouth to catch cases

All RAF Lossiemouth personnel have been offered twice-weekly tests since February to limit the chances of spreading Covid cases.

Meanwhile, the base has confirmed that visiting forces from Europe are also limiting contact with the local community while also being tested themselves.

A RAF Lossiemouth spokeswoman said: “RAF Lossiemouth currently has a small number of Covid positive cases in the work force which have been identified through the robust asymptomatic testing that has been taking place on site since February 2021.

“All working at RAF Lossiemouth can participate in this testing twice weekly. RAF Lossiemouth also complies fully with all Scottish Government Covid regulations.”

“Swift isolation of any LFD (lateral flow device) positive cases together with the localised tracing of close contacts in advance of formal Trace and Protect activities has meant there has been no impact on operational activities and we remain ready to secure the skies and protect the seas 24/7.

“Our visiting German colleagues are fully compliant with Scottish Government regulations on international travel.

“They are participating in regular asymptomatic testing whilst working from RAF Lossiemouth and noting the surge in local cases in Moray, are working hard to ensure they minimise all contact with the local community.”

RAF Lossiemouth is one of the most critical air bases in the UK with Typhoon pilots constantly ready to scramble to intercept potential intruders approaching the country’s airspace.

The Moray base also keeps a watchful eye on submarine activity under the waves of the North Atlantic through its fleet of P-8 Poseidon aircraft.