RAF Hawk jet spotted outside Aberdeen oil and gas hangar

An Aberdeen oil and gas hangar got a special surprise with the arrival of an RAF “Hawk” jet nearby.

The Hawk T1 jet arrived at Aberdeen Airport on Thursday, just outside Babcock Aviation’s hangar, and was spotted by an eagle-eyed photographer.

The aircraft type is perhaps best known for being used by the Red Arrows, the RAF’s Aerobatic team.

According to the Royal Air Force (RAF) website, the Hawker Sidley “Hawk” T1 aircraft is still in use for training roles by the RAF 100 squadron in Leeming, and is expected to remain in use until 2030.

The Hawk jet is “transonic”, meaning it can fly close to the speed of sound – 340 metres per second.

Babcock shared the image on social media, stating: “Our civil and defence worlds crossed paths yesterday when a Hawk aircraft landed at Aberdeen airport where we have a hangar for our North Sea oil and gas operations.

“We normally support the Hawk TMk1 and TMk2 aircraft at various RAF and Royal Navy sites across the UK but it was a refreshing change of scenery to see it sat outside our hangar at Aberdeen airport.”