RAF deployed to transport suspected coronavirus case to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

An RAF plane was deployed to fly a suspected coronavirus case from Shetland to Aberdeen.

The A4000M Atlas aircraft was summoned from RAF Brize Norton on Sunday at about 2.30pm to take the critically-ill patient to the mainland.

They had been receiving treatment at Gilbert Bain Hospital but were flown to intensive care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Operated by LXX (70) Squadron, the aircraft departed RAF Brize Norton at approximately 2.30pm for Sumburgh Airport, the main airport serving Shetland in Scotland.

On the A400M was also personnel from Tactical Medical Wing’s critical care air support team (CCAST).

The squadron met the patient and staff from the Scottish Ambulance Service at Sumburgh Airport and made the one-hour flight to Aberdeen to enable the patient to receive further treatment.

The officer commanding LXX Squadron, Wing Commander Lee Roberts, said: “I am extremely proud of the LXX Squadron personnel who supported this mission.

“The Atlas Force is on standby 24-7, 365 days a year to provide military assistance when and where required.

“We were out the door less than three hours after receiving this call.

“This was only made possible by the whole force enablers who worked exceptionally well together during these unprecedented times.”

