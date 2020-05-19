RAF carries out training with NATO warships in Baltic Sea

RAF Typhoons from the north-east are currently training with NATO warships.

The RAF Typhoons from 6 Sqn, from Lossiemouth, are based at Siauliai Air Base in Lithuania to conduct the NATO Air Policing mission, which tests the defences of the warships in the Baltic Sea.

The Air Maritime training exercise saw the Typhoons being used to test the air defences of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 Task Force, commanded by Commodore Yngve Skoglund of the Royal Norwegian Navy in his flagship HNoMS Otto Sverdrup.

The NATO ships were subjected to simulated air attack from high-performance fighter aircraft and air-launched anti-ship missiles – a realistic simulation of threats NATO warships can face.

One of the RAF Typhoon Pilots said, “We are able to provide a realistic simulation of some of the most dynamic threats that NATO warships can face.

“This valuable training allows them to test every layer of their defences, whether it’s their advanced surface-to-air weaponry or the more traditional upper deck gun crews and that’s extremely rewarding”.