Radiation fear as weapons dumped in North Sea

Government officials have said they will consider their approach after concerns were expressed about chemical weapons dumped in the North Sea.

The move follows an MP’s campaign urging the Ministry of Defence to act amid concerns about a “Pandora’s Box” of weaponry that could omit radiation from an underwater site six miles off Nigg Bay or wash up on beaches.

Deirdre Brock, who represents Edinburgh North and Leith, studied records which show that between 1918 and the 1970s the MoD dumped in more than 20 offshore locations around the UK.

Two weeks ago, Mrs Brock asked in Parliament whether the MoD monitors radiation levels around these sites.

In reply, Defence Under-Secretary Stuart Andrew said: “The MoD conducts no routine monitoring of these sea-dumping sites.”

Mrs Brock said: “The MoD dumped a load of unwanted munitions from the end of First World War until around the middle of the 1970s.

“There’s no comprehensive record of what was dumped but what records there are suggest it’s over a million tons of high explosive, poison gas and chemical weapons.

“Some of it has come back to us – phosphorous flares have washed up on beaches and fishing boats have had incidents with munitions caught in their nets.”

In one such incident in the 1990s a Peterhead fishing crew landed a torpedo.

Mrs Brock added: “We have no idea what the environmental effects might be because we don’t know everything that’s been dumped. It’s time the MoD faced responsibilities, surveyed its areas of operation and gave us an audit of what’s in this Pandora’s Box.”

It is understood the MoD’s policy not to monitor the sites is based on a 2005 academic review by Imperial College London which concluded that they should remain undisturbed.

An MoD spokesman said: “The MoD is considering its approach to these historical cases as part of wider work on the management of wreck sites.”