Radar cameras to be used to track flight patterns of birds

Radar cameras will be used to monitor the flight patterns of birds flying close to Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm during the summer breeding season.

It is believed to be the first time the research has been carried out in the offshore wind farm industry to measure the behaviour of birds.

Swedish energy group Vattenfall appointed a specialist to carry out the study which will start next week.

The radar camera-based digital technology will monitor the flight patterns and responses of gannet, kittiwake and large gulls flying in the area.

Chris Jackson, senior environmental specialist at Vattenfall, said: “The evidence gathered by this research will help decision-makers to support the sustainable growth of the offshore wind industry.

“This information is particularly important at a time when the sector is readying itself for rapid expansion.”