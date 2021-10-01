Racist shoplifting suspect punched, headbutted and bit Poundland staff

A woman has avoided prison after she ‘lost the plot’ and attacked and racially abused Poundland staff who suspected her of shoplifting.
Elaine Clark, 41, was on a shopping trip to Aberdeen with a friend on October 31 last year when she became “extremely hostile and aggressive” after being stopped by security at the discount store on Union Street.
