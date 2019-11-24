Race night to help raise money for Aberdeen children’s charity

A fundraising race night is being held later this month to raise cash for a children’s charity.

The BIG Partnership firm nominated Befriend a Child as its official charity partner in Aberdeen, with money raised by staff being used to support disadvantaged children in the local area.

As part of the fundraising drive, the team has organised a race night at The Ashvale on Great Western Road, from 7pm on Friday November 29, with guests invited to place their bets on virtual horse races.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

BIG director Zoe Ogilvie said: “We’re on target to raise £10,000 by next year which will go towards helping the organisation increase the number of positive experiences it can offer to children in challenging circumstances.”

Tickets, which cost £20 per person, including a £7 donation, can be bought by emailing events@bigpartnership.co.uk or by calling the office on 01224 211045.