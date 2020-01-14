Scotland’s first hydrogen powered homes could be in Aberdeen

A proposed residential development in Bridge of Don could be the first in Scotland to use hydrogen to power homes, if planning consent is granted.

The developers behind the plans for Cloverhill will trial the use of hydrogen fuel cells to heat and power some of the proposed 550 homes, in what would be a first for the city.

The planning application is subject to a pre-determination hearing tomorrow at Aberdeen City Council.

The project represents a £500,000 investment from developer Cognito Oak LLP, a partnership between HBD and Wraith Real Estate.

Nigel Munro of HBD said: “This project would offer residents an opportunity to try a new way of powering their homes that would reduce their carbon footprint.

“Aberdeen has become a trail-blazer in hydrogen and this pilot would make the city a national first in the race against climate change.”