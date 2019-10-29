Race against time to save historic Aberdeen house

Campaigners fighting to save an iconic Victorian building in an Aberdeen park are in a race against time with winter.

The Save Westburn House action group launched the crowdfunding campaign in August as part of its bid to restore the building to its former glory.

However, with the cold weather set to descend on the north-east, a fresh appeal for funds has been made to ensure the roof is protected from the elements.

Aberdeen City Council has accepted the group’s proposal to renovate the historic site, which sits in the middle of Westburn Park and was designed by famous architect Archibald Simpson in 1839.

The building as a whole is in very poor condition and requires urgent work to save it from complete ruin, says the group.

Funding, if successful, will be used to stop the decay and form part of phase one of the regeneration project.

The group, which was started by Gavin Esslemont from events management firm Etiom and is in the process of becoming a charity called the Westburn Development Trust, is determined to save the building for future generations and to bring more visitors to the popular park.

Adam Simpson, vice-chairman of the heritage group, said: “We have so many plans for the future and we are currently having meetings with some of those funding the transformation.

“However, that will not be with us until 2021, so we need funds now to protect the roof. There are a lot of things we are organising at the moment and anyone that has been to the park can see that the roof is in a dire situation.

“We need to restore the roof to the point so it will not deteriorate any more during the winter months.

“I understand this winter is expected to be quite bad.

“It will be great to get some funds soon to sort the roof. As with all other Scottish winters, we don’t when the bad snow might come our way.

“The plans are under way and we have been engaging with the local community. It will be upsetting to see if it will be held back because of bad weather – especially with the amount of hard work that has been put into it.”

It is hoped the A-listed building will eventually be transformed into a heritage and education centre and hub for community facilities, with a restaurant, meeting rooms and exhibition space.

Part of the building would be restored as a museum celebrating the life of its creator Archibald Simpson.

The first phase of the works aims to conserve and refurbish external parts of the building as well as carry out both internal and external repairs.

Those seeking more information or wanting to donate can visit westburnhouse.co.uk