Race against time to build Aberdeen nursery units

Nursery pupils could be forced to move into temporary accommodation if work to build a raft of extensions is not complete by August.

All nurseries will be legally required to increase the number of hours offered from 600 to 1,140 by August, meaning some early learning centres have to expand their facilities.

Council officer Andrew Jones told members of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee “temporary units” could be used to house youngsters if the works are not completed for August.

He said: “Some very detailed plans have been put in place to make sure the additional capacity required from August will be there, even if the works aren’t completed.”

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn asked Mr Jones whether these would be the same standard that would be expected from a new build, with the officer saying the units would be inspected by the Care Inspectorate before welcoming any children.

He added that the cost of buying the temporary units would be included in the overall budget for the expansion.

Councillors agreed the final phase of the £23 million programme to provide the new nursery places when the committee met yesterday.

This will include funds to build a new unit at Danestone School and minor reconfigurations at Dyce, Glashieburn, Kittybrewster, Forehill, Fernielea, Scotstown, Greenbrae and Walker Road schools.

In addition to the planned building works, councillors approved the creation of a £1 million fund for grants to allow partners to also provide additional capacity.

Under the proposals, nurseries would be able to bid for up to £25,000, depending on how many childcare spaces they intend to create and what they intend to do.

The report said: “All works including necessary planning, building warrant consents, construction works and specification would require to be undertaken by the applicant.

“It is anticipated applications from partner providers would be invited between December and February, with grants being awarded shortly thereafter.”

The first two phases of the project will see remodelling or extensions at Broomhill, Charleston, Culter, Cults, Loirston, Kingswells, Kingsford, Quarryhill, Tullos, Westpark and Woodside.

New builds will also be created at Gilcomstoun, Kirkhill, Northfield/Cummings Park, Seaton and Tillydrone.

The Scottish Government has provided local authorities across Scotland with an additional £567m per year by 2021-22, the first full year of the expansion.

Councils will also receive total capital funding of £476m over four years to support building projects to expand facilities.