Quiet spaces set up to give Covid jabs to vulnerable people in north-east

Health chiefs in the north-east have created a special facility to make the Covid-19 vaccination process easier for people with learning disabilities.

Those with disabilities are classed as being vulnerable to contracting the disease – but getting the vaccine can be traumatic, particularly at large public centres which are often busy and noisy.

In a bid to minimise the anxiety caused, NHS Grampian has set up a designated quiet room at P&J Live, which is being used as a community vaccine hub for the whole of the north-east.

People with learning disabilities have been included in the next phase of the vaccine rollout, with the first appointments being carried out this week.

That means the room is being pressed into service for the first time.

Nerys Cameron, the health board’s deputy service manager for learning disabilities, said: “We recognise that with the move to a mass vaccination it was something that might present a challenge to the learning disability population.

“That could be around not being able to cope with noisy environments, or it could be around queuing and not being able to tolerate waiting for a while in a busy place. There could be other situations which apply to different people too.”

Health team manager Alison Sainsbury added: “As with the general population, anything new can be quite anxiety-provoking, but it’s more so for people with learning disabilities due to difficulties with managing change or things that are unpredictable. It’s not just about needles or things like that, it’s the whole environment.”

The room consists of a large enclosed vaccination space, a recovery area with a bed, a waiting area with seating and designated toilets, including an accessible facility.

Although it has been primarily set up for those with learning disabilities, the room could also be used by other groups, such as those suffering from mental health issues or simply people who are in need of a quieter space.

In addition to the quiet room, a range of accessible leaflets have also been produced by NHS Grampian, setting out exactly what people can expect from their visit to the vaccination centre.

Alison said: “We have done a lot of work in collaboration with speech and language therapists to produce some accessible information, including photos, of the quiet area and the main vaccination centre.

“The aim of that is to try and support people with learning disabilities and help them understand what to expect, what it will look like and what will happen afterwards. It is all about trying to reduce some of that anxiety.

“It’s about recognising people with learning disabilities have different needs. They are very much individuals and accessible information might not be sufficient for everyone, but it certainly helps some people understand what’s going to happen.

“While we primarily set it up for people with learning disabilities, it’s something which could benefit other population groups as well, for example people with mental health problems who are also part of the next cohort.”

The room may be available on an ad hoc basis, and both vaccination staff and workers at P&J Live will signpost anyone they feel could make use of the room towards it.

However, the health service has advised people to book ahead if they can.

Nerys said: “It’s been confirmed all people with learning disabilities will be included as part of the next priority group.

“I think that is reassuring and a relief for those of us providing a service to those people, but also to them and their families.

“As a team, we want to make sure we are supporting people who are getting their vaccinations as much as possible because we know they are at increased risk. It’s very important we make the whole process as accessible as possible.”

To book the quiet room, call 01224 812900 or email gram.cityldhealthduty@nhs.scot