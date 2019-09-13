Quick-thinking SSE engineers help save lives of 50 north-east chicks after power cut

Quick-thinking SSE engineers saved the life of 50 chicks after a power cut supply to vital incubators.

Staff from the utility firm’s Elgin depot were called out to Arradoul, near Buckie, to repair a damaged overhead line which knocked out power to the village on Monday.

As a result, incubators providing vital heat for villager Mackenzie Fyvie’s 50 chicks were out of action.

And with the chicks at such a crucial point in their growth, the engineers were forced to act fast.

Rather than wait for the repair to be complete, engineer Sam Barnes along with colleagues Michael and Alan, hatched a plan to connect the incubators direct to the specialist equipment inside the SSE van.

Sam said: “When I heard the chicks were at risk I knew we had to do something to help.

“After a few minutes looking at all the options, we came up with the idea of connecting Mackenzie’s incubator directly to the specialist equipment inside our van.

“Thankfully our quick thinking paid off, and all of the 50 chicks survived.”

Mackenzie added: “A big thank you for the SSEN lads who kindly and promptly offered their services, providing electricity and heat to our new born chicks and incubating eggs while the power was off.

“Without this help, no doubt the chicks and incubating eggs would have suffered badly.

“They certainly went above and beyond for us that afternoon while they carried out their work to reconnect the area. A real big thank you to them from us.”