Questions raised by safety watchdog over storage of chemicals in Aberdeen schools

Safety watchdogs have said it is “not possible” to determine whether a chemical being kept in at least three Aberdeen secondary schools is being stored correctly.

The Scottish Schools Education Research Centre (SSERC), which provides health and safety advice to science departments, raised questions after routine investigations of city schools.

It concerns 2,4 dinitrophenylhydrazine, which is explosive under certain circumstances. In science labs it is used to test for carbonyl functionality of a ketone or aldehyde as part of Brady’s test.

One unidentified Aberdeen academy has the chemical in stock and has verified it is stored correctly.

While two others stocked it, the report said, “it was not possible to determine if the chemicals held were stored correctly based on the inventories provided”.

Six schools have still to submit their inventories.

The report, to be discussed by the audit, risk and scrutiny committee today, recommends a standardised chemical stock list is introduced across schools.