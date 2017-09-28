Questions raised at Holyrood over decision to refer Aberdeen cardiac patients 250 miles from home

A politician was quizzed about GP referrals in Aberdeen during a debate about healthcare at Holyrood.

MSPs discussed what efforts are being made across Scotland to recruit new GPs and the Aberdeen South and North Kincardine constituencies were thrust under the spotlight for arrangements at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Shetland Islands MSP Tavish Scott said: “I hope that Ms (Maureen) Watt, who represents the North-east, will tell us what is going on with GP referrals in NHS Grampian.

“People in my constituency are now being referred to Newcastle for cardiology, when that service used to be available at the ARI.”

SNP MSP Ms Watt, who is also the Scottish Government Minister for Mental Health, said: “I am confident that patient safety is always the top priority.

“We will continue to work with all boards to ensure that our investment delivers better care, better services and better value.”

Previously, Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “The board have indicated they have had a backlog of cardiac patients due to staffing difficulties within their cardiac theatres, as well as challenges around critical care capacity, and also some emergency admissions requiring urgent surgery.”