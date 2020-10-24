Questions on future of closed north-east bridge to be discussed

The future of a closure-hit north-east bridge is to be discussed again at a council committee next week.

Councillors in the Kincardine and Mearns area committee will again hear options for the future use of Park Bridge between Durris and Drumoak,

The bridge is currently still closed to vehicles, with an updated traffic order made last month.

There are still no proposals to reopen the bridge to any vehicles at this time.

Last month, the committee agreed to bring a further report to council on a petition created by the Park Bridge Action Group, with the aim of answering a number of questions the group had.

Aberdeenshire Council has said the bridge cannot safely carry vehicles in its current condition, however, given difficult access for works, it is estimated that the cost to carry this out would be high.

The report, which is now being brought back to councillors next week, aims to answer the questions both members of the committee and those raised by the Park Bridge Action Group.

Petitioners asked the specific reason for the closure of the bridge, for the issue of drainage to be addressed as a priority, evidence supporting the costs for the restoration of the bridge and the timeline for the work being completed.

Members asked for further information on Aberdeenshire Council’s obligation to the bridge as a listed structure and requested further structural analysis to show the capabilities of different components and costings to enable the bridge to open for a maximum weight of three tonnes.

The report, carried out by engineer Michael Laing, said: “Whilst the bridge was closed principally due to the poor condition of the timber deck elements, a longstanding concern over the structural capacity of the structure and its constituent elements was borne in mind.

“All outstanding maintenance issues on Park Bridge (as with all Aberdeenshire Bridges) will be assessed and prioritised as part of Aberdeenshire Council’s overall bridge maintenance programme.

“The estimated costs given to date have been based principally on pro-rata costs from other schemes of work (of a similar scale) carried out on Aberdeenshire Council bridges (eg Balmoral Bridge and Dee Bridge, Ballater).

“Due to the unique nature of Park Bridge in Aberdeenshire (ie its combined scale, design and materials), a direct comparison for pricing is not available.

“There is currently no timeline for the bridge, as its future path is undecided.”

Councillors will again discuss options for the bridge going forward when they meet.