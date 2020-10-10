Queen’s Birthday Honours: Queen’s former surgeon Professor Zygmunt Krukowski awarded LVO

Professor Zygmunt Krukowski, Her Majesty’s former surgeon, has been named Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO).

He was the royal physician for 12 years and said it was “very nice” when the letter informing him about the honour came through the door.

Prof Krukowski, who was born in Crimond and educated at Aberdeen University, said the only downside is he will not be able to celebrate with his family due to Covid-19.

The 71-year-old former Aberdeen Royal Infirmary consultant said: “It was very nice to get my letter from the Queen. It confirms the support I have had from the royal household over the last few years.

“It is always very welcome to get the honour.

“Like most people, I am incredibly impressed by the Queen and she a great talent of putting people at ease. She’s also still riding horses every day which is amazing.

“I would’ve liked the chance to celebrate this with my family but we can’t really do anything just now.”