Queen’s Birthday Honours: North-east RNLI fundraiser Audrey Wood awarded BEM

A north-east mother has been recognised for raising thousands of pounds for RNLI crew across the region

Audrey Wood’s son Stuart died in the Flight 85N helicopter tragedy of 2009 and has been awarded the BEM.

Since then her son died, Audrey has raised over £235,000 for RNLI lifeboat stations on the north-east coast of Scotland.

Those donations have included the purchase of Aberdeen RNLI’s newest D-class inshore lifeboat, named ‘Buoy Woody – 85N’ in memory of Stuart and of the other fifteen men lost in the tragedy.

Audrey said she is “astounded” with the royal seal of approval and hopes to get back to fundraising when Covid-19 restrictions allow it.

She said: “I’m astounded and honoured by this unexpected recognition. I set out to do something positive in response to the tragic loss of Stuart, and perhaps it was more successful than I dared hope.

“But that’s really down to the support of so many local businesses and individuals whose generosity nurtured the Glamour, Glitz and Bubbles ladies’ day event. I hope, when Covid-19 is over, we’ll be able to resume our events to support local RNLI lifeboats.”